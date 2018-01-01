refugees
Airbnb
Airbnb Pilot Connects Refugees and Evacuees With Housing
The new pilot platform connects Airbnb hosts with relief organizations that serve refugees, evacuees and other people in need.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.