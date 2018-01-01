SC Getting Started
Startup Basics
What All Great Business Ideas Share
Successful businesses are built on ideas that anticipate needs, fill real gaps and can withstand the market.
Starting a Business
4 Lessons I Wish I Learned Before Going Public
Wix chief executive talks about life at a startup on the way to a big milestone.
Project Grow
The Worst Business Plan Mistake Entrepreneurs Make
If you think you can just hire someone else to do the dirty work of writing your business plan, think again.
Starting a Business
5 Places Your Great Ideas Are Hiding And How to Set Them Free
Business ideas are buzzing all around you. It's just a matter of knowing where to look and how to uncover them. Here are five places to start.
Starting a Business
3 Reasons Why You Need a Business Plan
Operating as a lean startup has its advantages, but you still need a roadmap to success. That's where your business plan comes in.
Starting a Business
The Biggest Business Challenge: Your Insecurity?
Shark Tank star and angel investor Barbara Corcoran on how she deals with her own inner critic.
Starting a Business
How to Stop Making Excuses and Run With Your Business Idea
There will never be a "perfect" time to start your business, so why not start now?
Starting a Business
How to Build an Advisory Board
Why you should consider building an advisory team alongside your business plan -- and how to get started.
Starting a Business
Taking on Risk, Embracing Rejection and Other Startup Lessons From the Trenches
What you can learn from the most successful entrepreneurs when faced with these common startup challenges.
Starting a Business
10 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Small-Business Attorney
A quick guide to finding a legal professional that is the right fit for your business.
Starting a Business
10 Questions to Ask Yourself When Testing a Business Idea
Need help trying to figure out if that great idea you're passionate about could become a successful business? Here's how to evaluate a potential winner.