Sears
Sears
The Lessons We Can All Learn From Sears's Branding Blunders
Somehow, the tagline "Life. Well spent" just didn't cut it. Here's why.
More From This Topic
Sears
Sears Eyes Quick Rollout of Small Stores if Test Is Successful
The move comes as Sears tries to bounce back from a five-year stretch during which it lost more than $8 billion as it closed hundreds of stores and sales dropped sharply.
Sears
Sears Closes 78 More Stores
The company, which had 1,672 stores as of the end of January, said it would close 10 Sears department stores and 68 Kmart discount stores, with nearly all of the closings occurring in late July.
Fifty Shades of Grey
The Marketing, Merchandising and Mainstreaming of 'Fifty Shades of Grey'
How businesses and big box stores are planning to cash in.
Predictions 2015
5 Trends That Will Shape Retail in 2015
Retailers in 2014 worked harder than ever to fuse their physical and online stores. Here's what's in store for 2015.
Retail Businesses
7 Innovators That Changed Retail Forever
These visionaries led their companies against the grain and redefined consumer culture as we know it.
Layoffs
Sears Said to Close Stores, Lay Off About 5,500 Employees
The struggling retailer could close more than 100 stores before the end of the year, a news report says.