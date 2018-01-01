Sexual Harassment Suits

More From This Topic

In Sexual Harassment Case, California Rules Domino's Isn't Responsible for Misconduct
Franchise

In Sexual Harassment Case, California Rules Domino's Isn't Responsible for Misconduct

The California Supreme Court ruled that Domino's could not be held liable as an employer in an employee's sexual harassment case.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Tinder Suspends Co-Founder Over Sexual Harassment Claims
Legal

Tinder Suspends Co-Founder Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Whitney Wolfe, former vice president of marketing, says she was repeatedly called a whore by top Tinder execs, and that her status as a co-founder was revoked because she was female.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Why Your New Business Needs a Lawyer Yesterday
Legal Advice

Why Your New Business Needs a Lawyer Yesterday

Even a young company can run into legal problems. An attorney is trained to identify potential problems -- before they happen.
Michael Acosta | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.