Sexual Harassment Suits

Is 'That' Sexual Harassment? How to Tell, Using 'Cooper's 6 Levels.'
Sure, outright groping is obviously prohibited behavior. But what about 'aesthetic appreciation'? Can't a guy compliment a girl anymore?
In Sexual Harassment Case, California Rules Domino's Isn't Responsible for Misconduct
The California Supreme Court ruled that Domino's could not be held liable as an employer in an employee's sexual harassment case.
Tinder Suspends Co-Founder Over Sexual Harassment Claims
Whitney Wolfe, former vice president of marketing, says she was repeatedly called a whore by top Tinder execs, and that her status as a co-founder was revoked because she was female.
Why Your New Business Needs a Lawyer Yesterday
Even a young company can run into legal problems. An attorney is trained to identify potential problems -- before they happen.