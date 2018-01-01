Skills Gap
Technology
Our Fixation on STEM Is Leaving a Lot of Real World Problems Unaddressed
Why is it easier to hire a programmer than a plumber? And why are techies paid so much when their kids' teachers are paid so little?
More From This Topic
Hiring
This Major Publisher No Longer Requires Job Applicants to a Have College Degree
The decision is intended to allow for a more diverse staff and a wider range of tastes.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Entrepreneurial Thinking Will Solve the Skills Gap -- Even If There Isn't One
Experts may disagree about the skills gap, but learning entrepreneurship is essential, regardless.
Mike Rowe
Mike Rowe of Dirty Jobs on Filling the Skills Gap and Doing Social Good
For the popular TV host, business sometimes comes down to mercenary versus missionary.