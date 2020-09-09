PRESENTED BYPaypal

Small Business Survives and Thrives

4 Crisis-Proofing Lessons for Small Business Owners
Small Business Survives and Thrives

4 Crisis-Proofing Lessons for Small Business Owners

A crisis is not all-together bad, it helps us think deeper, stretch our imagination, restructure our organizations, and discern the real needs of our business. 
Chidike Samuelson | 7 min read
2 Guys From Utah Co-Founded a Healthcare-Solutions Company. Within a Year, They Were Managing Covid Testing for 3 States

2 Guys From Utah Co-Founded a Healthcare-Solutions Company. Within a Year, They Were Managing Covid Testing for 3 States

Joshua Walker and Mark Newman thought they were going to revolutionize healthcare administration. Then the coronavirus revolutionized their business.
Kenny Herzog | 9 min read
6 Ways to Maximize Your Time While Working From Home

6 Ways to Maximize Your Time While Working From Home

COVID-19 is stretching people thin, especially if they have kids at home. We asked six entrepreneurs: How are you managing your day...and your sanity?
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
The Sound of Tomorrow: How Google and Amazon Battle for Access to Your Voice

The Sound of Tomorrow: How Google and Amazon Battle for Access to Your Voice

From communication and information to entertainment, the future of tech is all about audio.
Peter Harengel | 4 min read
8 Ways Teams Can Be More Effective While Working From Home

8 Ways Teams Can Be More Effective While Working From Home

Remote work is here to stay. Eight founders share the valuable lessons they've learned about their staff.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read

More From This Topic

So You Think You Can WFH?
Small Business Survives and Thrives

So You Think You Can WFH?

Working from home presents a unique set of cognitive obstacles to productivity. Here's how to train yourself to overcome them.
Entrepreneur NEXT | 8 min read
Be Honest: You Miss Your Co-Workers
Small Business Survives and Thrives

Be Honest: You Miss Your Co-Workers

Loneliness is the top reason why nearly half of the remote workforce wants to return to the office after COVID-19. Here are six tactics to combat isolation related to working from home.
Entrepreneur NEXT | 7 min read
How to Pivot Your Product to Fight Covid-19
Small Business Survives and Thrives

How to Pivot Your Product to Fight Covid-19

What tweaks could you make to help preserve our public health?
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
4 Work From Home Strategies That Will Keep Your Team on Track
Small Business Survives and Thrives

4 Work From Home Strategies That Will Keep Your Team on Track

This is how we keep our 1,000-person team aligned in the Zoom world.
Yaniv Masjedi | 6 min read
A Well-Planned Company Pivot Can Save Your Business
Small Business Survives and Thrives

A Well-Planned Company Pivot Can Save Your Business

Take it from Twitter and Starbucks, among others: A slight tweak to your model can make all the difference.
Aimee Tariq | 5 min read
With Working from Home Here to Stay, Expect These 5 Things to Change
Small Business Survives and Thrives

With Working from Home Here to Stay, Expect These 5 Things to Change

From employees relocating where they live to retaining top talent, look out for these big changes in the employer-employee dynamic.
Entrepreneur NEXT | 7 min read
How Companies are Offering Perks to Their Remote Workforce
Small Business Survives and Thrives

How Companies are Offering Perks to Their Remote Workforce

Some businesses are going above and beyond to show their employees why they're a company worth sticking to. 
Entrepreneur NEXT | 9 min read
Planning a Strategic Pivot
Small Business Survives and Thrives

Planning a Strategic Pivot

The new normal may mean you need to implement some changes.
Gleb Tsipursky | 7 min read
'A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo' Episode 6: 'Allocate Savings for New Expenses' play_circle_outline
Small Business Survives and Thrives

'A Show About Filmmaking From Home w/ Neil Garguilo' Episode 6: 'Allocate Savings for New Expenses'

You think you're saving money? Think again, buddy!
Neil Garguilo | 1 min read
Free Webinar | Sept. 30: Winners and Losers of the Post-COVID World
Small Business Survives and Thrives

Free Webinar | Sept. 30: Winners and Losers of the Post-COVID World

Join us as we discuss exactly how the pandemic has affected the future of work, how the smartest companies in the world are adjusting and how to prosper better than ever.
Entrepreneur Insider | 2 min read