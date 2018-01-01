Start Your Own Restaurant and More

The Equipment You Must Have for Your New Restaurant

Get the skinny on the equipment you're going to need to run your restaurant properly.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
5 Money-Making Mainstays of the Restaurant Industry

Even if you're sure you know what type of restaurant to open, you should take a look at these five ever-successful ideas.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 5 min read
The Essentials to Consider When Designing and Equipping Your Restaurant

Before you jump in and create the restaurant of your dreams, review the key parts of the dining room and kitchen that you'll want to consider while planning your new space.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 10 min read
What You Need to Know Before Starting a Food Service Business

Before you jump into this competitive industry, it helps to know who your diners are and what type of trends you might want to follow.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 9 min read
