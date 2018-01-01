State Taxes

Franchisees: How Well Do You Know Your State's Tax Code?
Franchisees: How Well Do You Know Your State's Tax Code?

If take-and-back pizza franchisees don't know their state's sales tax and food stamps laws, they can lose big.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
10 Best States for Starting a Business
10 Best States for Starting a Business

A U.S. Chamber of Commerce study out this week breaks down what each state in the U.S. is doing to promote small-business growth.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
How to Know Which State to Incorporate Your Business
How to Know Which State to Incorporate Your Business

You might not want to incorporate in a state other than the one where your company is doing business, attorney Mark Kohler says.
Mark J. Kohler
How to Make Sure Your Business Isn't Paying Too Much in Sales Tax
How to Make Sure Your Business Isn't Paying Too Much in Sales Tax

Consider taking these three steps to avoid overpaying the tax man. Plus, the best and the worst tax states for business owners.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
