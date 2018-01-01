Tax Write-offs

Tax Tips for Writing Off Your Holiday Party
As we head into the holiday season filled with business events and parties, it's important to keep in mind that the IRS is strict with its tax-write off standards.
Bonnie Lee | 3 min read
Options for Deducting Your Company's Auto Expenses
Deducting auto expenses can confound small-business owners, but it doesn't have to. Here's a quick explanation of your options.
Mark J. Kohler
Taxes 101: How to Maximize Your Dining Write-Off
Many small business owners don't take full advantage of this deduction. Check out this video for more information on maximizing your write-offs and saving taxes.
Mark J. Kohler
The Tax Break Most 'Green' Entrepreneurs Forget
If your business is involved in green design or construction, you could be leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax write-offs on the table. Here's how to stop.
Dean Zerbe | 4 min read
Tips for Writeoffs, Obamacare and Keeping the Tax Man at Bay
Tax accountant Mark Kohler offers need-to-know advice to business owners.
Mark J. Kohler | 3 min read
Three Tips for Writing Off Auto Expenses
What's the best way to maximize the auto deduction on your taxes? CPA and attorney Mark Kohler shares some advice.
Mark J. Kohler
Five Tax Write-Offs You Might Not Know About
A slew of new breaks are now available on common expenses for some growing companies.
Eileen P. Gunn | 4 min read
