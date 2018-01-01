Thanking

More From This Topic

The 2 Most Powerful Words a Manager Can Use
Leadership Skills

The 2 Most Powerful Words a Manager Can Use

Sometimes the power of showing appreciation is overlooked.
Bernard Marr | 4 min read
Maximize the Impact of Your Business Greeting Cards With These 4 Tips
Marketing

Maximize the Impact of Your Business Greeting Cards With These 4 Tips

Tis the season. Take these extra steps to demonstrate your appreciation while also creating a unique experience that promotes your business.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs Should Expect to Scrape by on Crumbs Before the Feast
Project Grow

Entrepreneurs Should Expect to Scrape by on Crumbs Before the Feast

You will never do big things until you do small things in a big way.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
3 Powerful Ways to Say 'Thank You'
Communications

3 Powerful Ways to Say 'Thank You'

A simple note of appreciation can go a long way with employees and clients alike. Here's how to do it right.
Maria Elena Duron | 3 min read
Why TD Bank's Emotional 'Thank You' Video Is Marketing Magic
Gratitude

Why TD Bank's Emotional 'Thank You' Video Is Marketing Magic

The viral video, which features a talking ATM that dispenses incredible gifts for customers, is as emotionally poignant as it is commercially impactful.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How to Find the Absolute Right Mentor to Steer You to Startup Success
Project Grow

How to Find the Absolute Right Mentor to Steer You to Startup Success

Whether you need a cheerleader, someone to vent to or a person with specific skill sets, here are tips for approaching your search for the perfect guide.
Kelsey Ramsden | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.