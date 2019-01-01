ტოპანტრეპრენერები

My Queue

ბილ გეიტსი ამბობს, რომ სტარტაპის ახალბედა დამფუძნებლებმა არც უქმე დღეებში უნდა დაისვენონ და არც შვებულებაში გავიდნენ
ბილ გეიტსი ამბობს, რომ სტარტაპის ახალბედა დამფუძნებლებმა არც უქმე დღეებში უნდა დაისვენონ და არც შვებულებაში გავიდნენ

ის მხოლოდ მის უდიდეს შეცდომაც ნანობს, რომ Android-ი ვერ გამოიყენა, Apple iOS-ის კონკურენტი ოპერაციული სისტემის გაშვება ვერ შეძლო და ამ შეცდომის საზღაური $400 მილიარდი იყო
მერი ჰენბერი | 2 min read