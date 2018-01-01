Weed

These Pot-Smoking Filmmakers Are Now Getting High on HBO

The husband and wife creators of 'High Maintenance' started off posting free web videos. Today, you'll have to pay to see them on premium cable.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
8 Celebrities Getting (Financially) High Off of the Budding Legal Weed Business

With so much green for the taking -- greenbacks and ganja -- it's a no-brainer, even for stony stars.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
The First 'Not For Kids' Warning Label for Marijuana Products

Poison Control hopes kids will just say 'no' -- even if their parents don't.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
The 411 on 4 Smoking Hot Marijuana Startups

A blunt look at a handful of budding cannabis businesses, just in time for the global pot-smoker's holiday.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Whoopi Goldberg Launches Medical Marijuana Startup to Ease Menstrual Cramp Pain

The Oscar-winning actress is the latest celebrity to get in on the green rush, but one of the first to break the 'grass-ceiling.'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
High Stakes: How This Marijuana Company Gained Buzz in a Budding Market

Though G FarmaLabs is now a leader in the cannabis industry, it took time before success sprouted.
Joe Robinson | 4 min read
From Recreational Apparel to Weed, Here Are Our Best Cities for Niche Industries
Growing Industries

Our annual Best Cities feature explores the hot spots for specific business categories.
Jonathan Blum, Grant Davis, Joe Lindsey, Jenna Schnuer and Andrew Tilin | 15 min read
Meet the Yelp for Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

Weedmaps is establishing itself as the go-to portal for a new market.
Joe Robinson | 4 min read
What You Should Know About the World's First Direct-to-Stoner Marijuana Vending Machine, Man

The staid, old vending machine concept is getting baked. Where? Dude, we're talking Colorado, bro, where it's legal to get stoned.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
High Hopes and Blunt Truths for the $2.3 Billion Legal Marijuana Market

Like it or not, legal marijuana is here and the market is growing. Find out who stands to profit, what opportunities exist in this emerging market and what barriers these entrepreneurs have to overcome.
Brian Patrick Eha | 13 min read
