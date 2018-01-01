Windows 8

More From This Topic

Amid Download Issues, Microsoft Pulls Windows RT Version of 8.1 Update
Technology

Amid Download Issues, Microsoft Pulls Windows RT Version of 8.1 Update

The tech giant reportedly removed the update from the Windows Store due to 'a situation.'
Jason Fell | 2 min read
A Year Later, Microsoft Finally Releases Windows 8.1 Update to Appease Angry, Confused Customers
Technology

A Year Later, Microsoft Finally Releases Windows 8.1 Update to Appease Angry, Confused Customers

The free update offers customers more flexibility and customization, improved security and more robust cloud integration.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
If You Hated Windows 8, Microsoft's Update Probably Won't Win You Over
Technology

If You Hated Windows 8, Microsoft's Update Probably Won't Win You Over

Despite a list of new features, the major thing that drove people crazy still exists in Windows 8.1.
Julie Bort | 3 min read
Microsoft Offers Early Look at New Windows 8.1 Features
Technology

Microsoft Offers Early Look at New Windows 8.1 Features

The tech company has released a video previewing the changes it is making to Windows 8.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Microsoft Working on Major Update to Windows 8
Technology

Microsoft Working on Major Update to Windows 8

Listening to customer feedback, the tech giant expects to roll out changes to its latest operating system later this year.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Ready for Windows 8? 4 Touchscreen PCs and Tablets
Technology

Ready for Windows 8? 4 Touchscreen PCs and Tablets

Tap into Microsoft's touch-driven operating system with these Windows 8 devices.
John Patrick Pullen | 3 min read
Still Not Sure About Windows 8? A 10-Step Guide to Getting Started
Technology

Still Not Sure About Windows 8? A 10-Step Guide to Getting Started

How you can get up to speed with the desktop version of Microsoft's new operating system.
Barb Dybwad
3 Confusing Windows 8 Features Explained
Technology

3 Confusing Windows 8 Features Explained

We've figured out the workarounds for three of Windows 8's most frustrating new features.
Jonathan Blum and Alex Dalenberg
Why You Might Not Upgrade to Windows 8
Technology

Why You Might Not Upgrade to Windows 8

The new operating system is so different from its predecessors, business owners likely won't rush to use it.
Jonathan Blum
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.