Sun Tzu And The Art Of Business

Business books worth a look.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the January 1997 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you've everfelt that business is like war (and who hasn't pondered the similarities?), a new business book based on the teachings of an ancient Chinese warrior has much to offer. Businesspeople have studied Sun Tzu's centuries-old military classic The Art of War for years. Now, in Sun Tzu and the Art of Business: Six Strategic Principles for Managers (Oxford University Press, $25 cloth), author Mark McNeilly offers a business translation of Sun Tzu's ideas.

"Because business by definition deals with competition, Sun Tzu's principles are ideally suited to competitive business situations," McNeilly observes.

Don't get the wrong idea: This isn't a crush-your-competitors-into-the-ground strategy. To the contrary, one of Sun Tzu's dictates is to "win all without fighting." As McNeilly describes it, this means capturing your market without destroying it.

In the final analysis, much of Sun Tzu's wisdom seems to be grounded in good old-fashioned common sense--you'd obviously want to go after a competitor's weaknesses instead of their strengths, right? But, as McNeilly illustrates, companies repeatedly fail to employ smart tactics when doing battle with each other. No victorious warriors, they.

Trends 2000

What will be hot in the year 2000? In Trends 2000: How to Prepare for and Profit From the Changes of the 21st Century (Warner Books, $24 cloth), Gerald Celente predicts the shape of things to come. As founder of the Trends Research Institute, Celente is better equipped than most of us to undertake this task--and if even half of his forecasts prove accurate, get ready for a significantly changed world.

For starters, there's the expected boom in videophones--devices that allow users to not only reach out and touch someone but see that someone as well. (Thankfully, a "blind button" will guard against unsolicited callers.) Another development to look forward to are the introduction of so-called longevity centers, which will treat patrons to clean food, clean water and clean air.

Along those health-related lines, Celente also tells trend trackers to watch out for the rise in healthy fast food (not an oxymoron, as it turns out). And don't be surprised to see online voting, involuntary voluntary simplicity (again, not an oxymoron), and ecotourism gain in popularity, too.

There's no guarantee, of course, but Trends 2000 may well help you position your business to be in the right place at the right time.

Business Brief

Time-pressed entrepreneurs will surely appreciate the straightforwardness of Russ Wild's Business Briefs: 165 Guiding Principles From the World's Sharpest Minds (Peterson's/Pacesetter Books, $16.95 paper). As the title suggests, this book won't demand much reading time, and the sections can be read in whatever order you choose.

How best to run a meeting? Make sure your group sticks to the agenda. What sort of etiquette should be followed at business lunches? Pick a restaurant you're familiar with, and don't choose anything messy to eat. Other areas Wild delves into are enhancing creativity and decision-making skills, clearing off that mountain of paper on your desk, and making business presentations.

Although not all tips are geared toward employers, there's enough entrepreneurial information provided to make Business Briefs worthwhile.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Ways Do-It-Yourself Entrepreneurs Can (and Should) Keep Things Simple

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician