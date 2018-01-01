Cynthia E. Griffin

Five Real-Life Franchise Funding Success Stories

Having trouble landing your share of funding? These true-life stories will show you how five other entrepreneurs did it.
9 min read
Wealthy Returns
Starting a Business

Get-rich-quick seminars promise the American dream, but do they really deliver? Our writer went undercover to find out.
10 min read
Springboard Boot Camp Reveals Trends in VC Funding

It's a different VC world than it was a few years ago--but one that many women business owners find appealing.
4 min read
Ladies in Waiting

Will franchising ever be a woman's world?
5 min read
In the Money
Franchises

True stories of "how I got my franchise start-up capital"
9 min read
The Job That Never Ends

Beating the local business community's drum is a lot harder than it used to be.
3 min read
Who's to Judge?

Wait and see what Bush does for women entrepreneurs. And wait . . . and wait . . .
3 min read
Mixing It Up

They may not have the numbers yet, but women are making waves in the traditionally all-boy world of franchising.
6 min read
Olden Days

Will the stock market suffer as boomers use investments to live on in retirement?
2 min read
Fed Up?

Slow pay, bundled contracts, low profits . . . is government contracting even worth it?
3 min read
Corporate Comforts

The right relationship with a corporate insider can bring out the best in both worlds.
3 min read
Gender Blender

Boys don't have cooties, so don't be afraid to mingle at mixed-gender functions.
3 min read
It's Your Move

How to make it through when cash is tight
2 min read
Now What?

The SBA's got a new leader. Now all it needs is a decent budget...support...focus...
2 min read
All Tied Up
Growth Strategies

When does owning too much of your own company get to be a conflict of interest?
2 min read
