Cynthia E. Griffin

Five Real-Life Franchise Funding Success Stories
Having trouble landing your share of funding? These true-life stories will show you how five other entrepreneurs did it.
Starting a Business
Wealthy Returns
Get-rich-quick seminars promise the American dream, but do they really deliver? Our writer went undercover to find out.
Springboard Boot Camp Reveals Trends in VC Funding
It's a different VC world than it was a few years ago--but one that many women business owners find appealing.
Ladies in Waiting
Will franchising ever be a woman's world?
Franchises
In the Money
True stories of "how I got my franchise start-up capital"
The Job That Never Ends
Beating the local business community's drum is a lot harder than it used to be.
Who's to Judge?
Wait and see what Bush does for women entrepreneurs. And wait . . . and wait . . .
Mixing It Up
They may not have the numbers yet, but women are making waves in the traditionally all-boy world of franchising.
Olden Days
Will the stock market suffer as boomers use investments to live on in retirement?
Fed Up?
Slow pay, bundled contracts, low profits . . . is government contracting even worth it?
Corporate Comforts
The right relationship with a corporate insider can bring out the best in both worlds.
Gender Blender
Boys don't have cooties, so don't be afraid to mingle at mixed-gender functions.
It's Your Move
How to make it through when cash is tight
Now What?
The SBA's got a new leader. Now all it needs is a decent budget...support...focus...
Growth Strategies
All Tied Up
When does owning too much of your own company get to be a conflict of interest?