Mark Your Calendars
This story appears in the July 1997 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »
Florida International Restaurant, Hotel & Bakery Expo
July 26-27, Coconut Grove Convention Center, Miami. Contact Dan Howard, Florida International Restaurant & Hotel Exposition Inc., 3354 17th St., Sarasota, FL 34235, (941) 366-2554.
American Culinary Federation National Convention
July 26-30, downtown Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Contact Barry Coombs, American Culinary Federation Inc., P.O. Box 3466, St. Augustine, FL 32085, (904) 824-4468.
The Tradeshow About Tradeshows Exhibit, Industry Conference & Expo
July 28-31, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia. Contact Tracy Martin, Convention Management Group, 2751 Prosperity Ave., #100, Fairfax, VA 22031, (703) 876-0900.
Meeting Professionals International's World Education Congress
August 3-5, Baltimore Convention Center. Annual convention for the meeting professionals industry. Contact Meeting Professionals International, 4455 LBJ Fwy., #1200, Dallas, TX 75244-5903, (972) 702-3000.
Outdoor Retailer Summer Market
August 9-12, Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City. Contact Miller Freeman Inc., P.O. Box 1899, Laguna Beach, CA 92652, (714) 376-8155.
August 10-13. McCormick Place Complex, Chicago. Contact Sharon East, Association of Expositions & Services, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (203) 840-4820.
The California Exposition & State Fair (Cal expo)
August 15-September 1, Cal Expo, Sacramento, California. Contact Norbert Bartosik, California Expo & State Fair, P.O. Box 15649, Sacramento, CA 95852, (916) 263-FAIR.
International Miniature Collectibles Trade Show
August 16-18, Rhode Island Convention Center, Providence. Contact Debby Johnston, Miniatures Industry Association of America, 1100-H Brandywine Blvd., P.O. Box 2188, Zanesville, OH 43702-2188, (614) 452-4541.
The Pacific Jewelry Show
August 16-18, Century Plaza Hotel & Tower, Los Angeles. Contact Pat O'Rourke, Executive Director, California Jewelers Association, Pacific Jewelry Show, 911 Wilshire Blvd., #1740, Los Angeles, CA 90017-3446, (800) 523-7469.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
September 6-7, Market Hall, Dallas. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.
Entrepreneur Magazine's Small Business Expo
November 15-16, Valley Forge Convention Center, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (714) 261-2325.