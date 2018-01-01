Elaine W. Teague

Reuse, Recycle, Repeat
PR tips for getting your company written about
2 min read
The Home Zone
So you want to start a homebased business but don't know where to begin? These entrepreneurs discovered buying a business opportunity can be an easy way to get started.
11 min read
Laugh-In

Art imitates life, knock on wood
4 min read
Coming Of Age

Kosher brewery, going for the gray
4 min read
Squeeze Play

Juice it up, license to drive
4 min read
Aliens Abducted My Employees

Entrepreneurial nightmares you have to see to believe
6 min read
Sky's The Limit

Ever thought of starting your own airline? Now that's an entrepreneur.
9 min read
Shape Of Things To Come?

Get the lowdown on news, trends, programs and more
9 min read
Reading A Market

This bookseller figured out how to survive in the land of the giants: Find a niche and hit it hard.
8 min read
Doctor, Doctor

The big cheesesteak, quick fix
3 min read
Reuse, Recycle, Repeat

Target your clients right
6 min read
Risky Business

All entrepreneurs face start-up problems. But in an industry where the clients face the hazards, these adventurers had to find insurance or head back to the land of the employed.
7 min read
Doggie Bags

Cookies for canines, travel in style.
4 min read
Micro-Managing

Doing business - the Microsoft way.
4 min read
Pastry Police

Get the lowdown on news, trends, programs and more.
8 min read
