Decor Galor

March 1, 1998 3 min read

Have you ever found yourself fingering the carpet samples at the local department store or spent an hour in the wallpaper aisle? Take your flair for decorating and turn it into a homebased business with a Window & Wall Creations franchise.

Window & Wall Creations provides franchisees with discounts from major suppliers of wallpaper, area rugs, bedroom accessories and window coverings. As a franchisee, you consult with customers in their own homes; the decorating consultation is always complimentary, and customers pay only for what they purchase.

Requiring a $2,000 down payment, Windows & Wall Creations offers financing for the remainder of the $7,900 franchise fee. The franchise payment, if you choose to finance, is 5 percent of your weekly gross sales until it's paid in full. The additional start-up cost of $5,900 includes travel and living expenses for the provided training, start-up inventory and advertising costs. An ongoing royalty fee of 6 percent to 9 percent is remitted weekly (as you pass a benchmark of $200,000 in gross sales, your royalty fee drops), and there is also a 4-percent advertising fee. For more information, call (800) 461-5180.

A Breath Of Fresh Air

When someone says work is making them sick, they may not be joking. The Environmental Protection Agency says indoor levels of many pollutants may be two to five times higher than those outside. These pollutants can cause what is known as "sick building syndrome," resulting in headaches and allergies.

Airsopure Inc. helps curb such ailments with an indoor air-purification system that eliminates up to 99 percent of airborne particles and harmful gas contaminants. As a franchisee, you sell the Airsopure system to schools and businesses. You hire independent electrical contractors to install the system; clients may purchase a monthly maintenance contract so you'll check the systems and replace the filters once a month.

The initial investment is $10,000, and the franchise fee includes phone support and transportation and accommodations for a one-week training program in Dallas.

For more information, call (800) 752-3322 or visit http://www.airsopure.com

Frozen Assets

By Jessica Hale

Searching for a juicy franchise opportunity? Selling 100-percent natural frozen fruit bars as a Fruitfull franchisee may be perfect for you. Happy & Healthy Products Inc., the franchisor of Fruitfull, helps you set up Fruitfull freezers in sites you select; you're responsible for maintaining the sites.

As a franchisee, you'll establish wholesale accounts in health-food stores, gourmet grocery stores or anywhere else frozen fruit bars can tempt customers. Retailers may stock the products in their own freezers. You can also sell Fruitfull bars directly to the public at festivals and sporting events.

Fruitfull fruit bars come in 16 flavors, including juice-, cream- and yogurt-based varieties. There are real chunks of fruit in each bar, and no added artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Appealing to health-conscious consumers, many varieties are fat-free, and all contain five or fewer grams of fat.

Fruitfull franchises can be operated full or part time; start-up costs range from $18,000 to $40,000, including initial inventory, freezers, a retail cart and training and marketing materials. For more information, call (800) 764-6114