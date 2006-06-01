Technology

How to Set Up an IP PBX

Setting up an IP PBX not your cup of tea? Just look how simple it can be!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Used to be, adding a phone to your office PBX meant waiting days or weeks for a technician to come out and program your phone panel at $80 an hour. Oh, wait, that's still the norm for legacy PBXs, isn't it? And it wouldn't hurt to have a networking certification or two before you attempt to configure most IP PBXs.

Try Avaya's One-X Quick Edition. It's the first truly do-it-yourself IP PBX any entrepreneur can set up in about 10 min-utes. The secret sauce is a mixture of peer-to-peer networking and Session Initiation Protocol, or SIP. They shortcut the client/server complexity of most PBXs, making installation just two steps.

Step 1: Plug one end of a Cat 5 cable into Quick Edition's Ethernet switch or other port on your wired network, and plug the other end into an Avaya desk set. Step 2: Rest while the phone configures itself, picks an IP address, and prompts you for a station name and password. My first phone took six minutes to install; the second, less than two minutes. Schedule two minutes for each desk set you add up to the network limit of 20.

Quick Edition doesn't yet work over the Wi-Fi networks populating home offices. But most small offices are already wired, says Geoffrey Baird, Avaya's vice president of communications appliances division, and Wi-Fi support, handsets and cellular/Wi-Fi handoffs are coming in 2007. Expandable to Avaya's next-largest system via software, Quick Edition will eventually be as functional as the company's big PBXs.

It already sports a full menu of intra-mural calling features like automated phone attendant, individual and corporate phone books, desktop voice mail with e-mail alerts, and call forwarding to a cell or home phone. It also works with the usual premium services from Baby Bells and a growing list of VoIP providers found on Avaya's website. These features don't require a manual or arcane code combinations to configure. Just punch your phone's well-labeled buttons until the right context-sensitive menu pops up on its big LCD.

You should be able to find a two-phone Quick Edition starter kit for about $1,000 from most retail and e-tail phone providers.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

How We Can Overcome Our Biases About Tech

Technology

Apple Agrees to Pay $25 Per iPhone Ensnared in 'Batterygate' Slowdowns

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams