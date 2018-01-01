Mike Hogan

Functional and Fun
Part work and part play make the Nokia E71 a great mobile.
VoIP Calling Made Simple
One small USB device eliminates the need for multiple phones.
Starting a Business
Lost In Space
It's 2008. Do you know who has your Social Security number?
Surf New Browsers
New Firefox, Opera and Safari give Internet Explorer a run for its money.
Let's Cut This Short
If you've been hoping for an end to early termination fees, sorry--they're still here.
Shoot For the Clouds
The bigger the better? Not when you're trying to reach the next level of portability.
Phone 2.0
A new service combines social networking features with free phone calls.
On Your Marks
Get Set: We're racing toward fast connectivity everywhere.
Get in the Driver's Seat
The new dashboard that'll help you steer your business.
Blu Skies Ahead
Now that Blu-ray's won the high-definition battle, is it time to buy?
Make it Easy
The new crop of online databases is the most worker-friendly yet.
How Handy
Free up your hands with an adapter that streams calls and tunes through your car speakers.
Now See This
What's new in online video viewing? The answer is crystal clear.
Found Your Calling?
This budget-friendly VOIP system beckons.
Googly Eyed
Prepare to fall hard for a Google-based OS--and the computers that run on it.