Mike Hogan

Functional and Fun

Part work and part play make the Nokia E71 a great mobile.
2 min read
VoIP Calling Made Simple

One small USB device eliminates the need for multiple phones.
2 min read
Lost In Space
Starting a Business

It's 2008. Do you know who has your Social Security number?
3 min read
Surf New Browsers

New Firefox, Opera and Safari give Internet Explorer a run for its money.
3 min read
Let's Cut This Short

If you've been hoping for an end to early termination fees, sorry--they're still here.
2 min read
Shoot For the Clouds

The bigger the better? Not when you're trying to reach the next level of portability.
3 min read
Phone 2.0

A new service combines social networking features with free phone calls.
2 min read
On Your Marks

Get Set: We're racing toward fast connectivity everywhere.
3 min read
Get in the Driver's Seat

The new dashboard that'll help you steer your business.
3 min read
Blu Skies Ahead

Now that Blu-ray's won the high-definition battle, is it time to buy?
3 min read
Make it Easy

The new crop of online databases is the most worker-friendly yet.
4 min read
How Handy

Free up your hands with an adapter that streams calls and tunes through your car speakers.
2 min read
Now See This

What's new in online video viewing? The answer is crystal clear.
3 min read
Found Your Calling?

This budget-friendly VOIP system beckons.
2 min read
Googly Eyed

Prepare to fall hard for a Google-based OS--and the computers that run on it.
4 min read
