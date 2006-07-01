My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

In on the Action

Meet the new entrants to the action-sports retail market.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Weaving around industry giants with slick booths, bikini models and other attractions at the Action Sports Retail Trade Expo in January, I found some smaller, up-and-coming companies with promise. These three businesses don't rule the retail market just yet, but they share the roots of many action-sports heavy hitters: small operations and big dreams.

  • Day in the sun: After surfer Drew Littlemore got sunburned so badly that his face turned purple, he and brother Douglas, 41, sought a solution. Both had previously used regular sunblock, but found nothing marketed specifically to surfers. Drew, 38, says their Headhunter surfscreen is perfect for intense wave riders and prolonged sun exposure. Within three months of the company's 1996 launch, its original SPF 30 formula was in 150 surf shops. Now in 900 U.S. specialty stores--including sporting goods stores and mall boutiques--and with distribution in several countries popular among surfers, La Jolla, California-based Headhunter projects 2006 sales of nearly $1 million. Expanding beyond sunscreen, Headhunter is moving into men's personal care with cologne, deodorant and more, hoping for high-end department store interest.
  • Ride in hand: In an era when trendy bag businesses are almost cliché, New York City-based Beck(y) blazed a new path in 2003, turning recycled skateboards into unique bags and accessories. Customers who purchase new boards often leave their old boards behind; supportive skate shops keep them for Beck Hickey, who pays only shipping costs and donates $3 for each board to charity. Then she creates one-of-a-kind "Sk8bags." "People like the textures and hand-painted colors, so there's appeal on the aesthetic alone. Once they discover it's a skateboard, there's another level of appreciation," says Hickey, 35, who just debuted an iPod case and gym bag. Beck(y) bags are carried by 30 U.S. action sports shops and boutiques, and 2006 sales are projected at less than $1 million. With distribution in Australia, Brazil and Europe, Hickey plans to expand to Canada and Japan. She's also developing a line of traditional fashion accessories, but her creative vibe will undoubtedly keep on rolling.
  • Grown-up gear: Skater boys eventually grow up. They might still thrash, but Scot Shandalove knows they and their tastes have matured. Strand Manufacturing, his Hermosa Beach, California-based clothing company, melds the action-sports lifestyle with higher-fashion aesthetics. "It's a wittier, smarter type of brand," says Shandalove, 35. Strand uses detailed designs and appliques mixed with flocking and embellishments, making for visually appealing combinations. Sold in 60 high-end boutiques and skate shops, Strand is also distributed internationally and should approach the $500,000 mark in 2006 sales. A women's line debuting in spring 2007 will initially focus on tops. A men's collection is already available for guys just like Shandalove: "I still roll around on my skateboard daily, but I don't want to be wearing the same tee as the [teenager] down the street."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

10 Things to Consider When Choosing a Location for Your Business

Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook