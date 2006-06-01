Technology

Phone Lines That Boost Wireless Signals

Wireless networks get a boost from phone lines.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Wi-Fi networks are getting stronger and covering greater distances, but they can still be problematic when it comes to getting a signal into every nook and cranny of your work space.

Solid walls in old buildings and more transitory indoor obstacles can put a damper on your business network. Wireless extenders, repeaters and add-on antennas are some ways you can boost wireless signals to get coverage in hard-to-reach places. Another is to use the wires already in your walls. For example, SercoNet is developing a technology that sends Wi-Fi signals over your existing phone lines without affecting their use for voice or DSL internet access.

SercoNet's WirePlus solution works with 802.11 Wi-Fi, plugs into existing telephone outlets, and requires no software and minimal configuration. It essentially moves the radio signal from the Wi-Fi access point through the copper wires and retransmits it where needed on the other end. The receiver on the other end broadcasts the signal with virtually no loss of bandwidth. Dead spots can be eliminated without the need for complex hardware additions. Multiple units can be installed if there are multiple coverage problems.

This technology could be especially useful as bandwidth-hungry VoIP over Wi-Fi applications become more common. Serco-Net is licensing the technology to manufacturing partners, and units should be arriving on the market by the time you read this.

Need directions?
With GPS on your PDA, maps are in the palm of your hand.

GPS and PDAs make sen-sible partners. You get the navigation capabilities of a GPS system in an extremely portable, multipurpose handheld device. For those who don't have PDAs yet, a couple of models have built-in GPS. The Hewlett-PackardiPAQ hw6515 Mobile Messenger is a $599 (all prices street) Pocket PC smartphone available with Cingular Wireless service. Asus, BlackBerry and Garmin also make PDAs with GPS receivers. Expect devices to run $500 to $700--this may sound pricey, but it can be more cost-effective than adding GPS later.

If you like your PDA and just want to add GPS capabilities, you have several options. The $299 TomTomNavigator 5 is a Bluetooth hardware and software package that works with many Palm and Pocket PC devices. Features include spoken instructions, 3-D maps, PDA address book integration and touchscreen navigation. If your PDA already has a GPS receiver, a software-only package is available for $150. ALK Technologies, DeLormeand Pharosalso make add-on receiver and software sets. Expect to pay $200 to $300 to add GPS to your PDA, and of course, check first to see if the GPS manufacturer supports your particular PDA.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says