Amanda C. Kooser

Stretch Your Tech Buck
10 tech essentials that can give your startup more power for less money.
Technology
Windows or Mac OS? You Don't Have to Choose.
Toggling between two operating systems and sharing data is a no-brainer.
Technology
Has Mobility Become a Must?
If our scenarios apply to you, you probably need more mobility.
Marketing
Beyond Display Ads
Display ads are so yesterday, but what are the alternatives? We've got 'em.
Technology
Tune in to the Social Channel
Social networking is moving to the TV. Are you ready?
Starting a Business
Is Your Site Ready for Launch?
Make sure your website includes all these must-haves.
Technology
Bytes and Bits You Can Use
Give your biz a boost with the latest tech.
Marketing
Your Site + SEO = High Search Rankings
If search engines can't find you, neither can customers. Build your site right.
Marketing
Make Your New Site Social
It's never too early to integrate social networking into your website. In fact, the sooner, the better.
Technology
Google Shines with Chrome
The search giant debuts its own browser.
Technology
Collaborate Virtually
Work together online with these new services.
Technology
Signing On Made Simple
OpenID reduces the number of passwords and user names you need.
Growth Strategies
Can Silicon Valley Avoid a Wall Street-Like Meltdown?
In the U.S. technology hub, it's become survival of the leanest.
Starting a Business
Sell Yourself Right
If you do it right, a pitch show can mean a wealth of opportunity for your new business.
Technology
A Computer that Hears You
New advancements in speech recognition software mean better voice navigation, surfing, formatting and more.