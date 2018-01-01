Amanda C. Kooser

Stretch Your Tech Buck

10 tech essentials that can give your startup more power for less money.
5 min read
Windows or Mac OS? You Don't Have to Choose.
Technology

Toggling between two operating systems and sharing data is a no-brainer.
2 min read
Has Mobility Become a Must?
Technology

If our scenarios apply to you, you probably need more mobility.
1 min read
Beyond Display Ads
Marketing

Display ads are so yesterday, but what are the alternatives? We've got 'em.
2 min read
Tune in to the Social Channel
Technology

Social networking is moving to the TV. Are you ready?
3 min read
Is Your Site Ready for Launch?
Starting a Business

Make sure your website includes all these must-haves.
2 min read
Bytes and Bits You Can Use
Technology

Give your biz a boost with the latest tech.
3 min read
Your Site + SEO = High Search Rankings
Marketing

If search engines can't find you, neither can customers. Build your site right.
3 min read
Make Your New Site Social
Marketing

It's never too early to integrate social networking into your website. In fact, the sooner, the better.
2 min read
Google Shines with Chrome
Technology

The search giant debuts its own browser.
1 min read
Collaborate Virtually
Technology

Work together online with these new services.
2 min read
Signing On Made Simple
Technology

OpenID reduces the number of passwords and user names you need.
2 min read
Can Silicon Valley Avoid a Wall Street-Like Meltdown?
Growth Strategies

In the U.S. technology hub, it's become survival of the leanest.
5 min read
Sell Yourself Right
Starting a Business

If you do it right, a pitch show can mean a wealth of opportunity for your new business.
3 min read
A Computer that Hears You
Technology

New advancements in speech recognition software mean better voice navigation, surfing, formatting and more.
2 min read
