Google Shines with Chrome

When Google makes a big move, it's big news. The September beta release of its very own web browser, Google Chrome, into a field dominated by Apple Safari, Microsoft Internet Explorer and Mozilla Firefox is noteworthy. Still, are you wondering if you really need another web browser? Browse this list of features:

An extremely stripped-down interface maximizes your viewing area. The top is not cluttered by the usual icons and menus that other browsers have. The top address bar doubles as a search function and a direct conduit to websites.