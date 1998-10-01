Back To School

Get an education in franchising.
All you ever wanted to know about franchising is in Franchise 101 (Upstart Publishing Co., $22.95), brought to you by the Association of Small Business Development Centers and editor Ann Dugan.

From research to start-up to management, Franchise 101 guides you through the steps of becoming a franchisee. Each chapter, written by franchise experts including brokers, attorneys and CPAs, gives you the tools to evaluate your options and answer your many questions.

To prepare you for the tough stuff, Franchise 101 offers a sample franchise contract. Although it makes for heavy reading (as do most proper educational tools), Franchise 101 doesn't skimp on the information you need to know to choose, purchase and run a franchise.

