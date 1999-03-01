Help Is On The Way

Resources for entrepreneurs

March 1, 1999 3 min read

National - A trio of new resources will help entrepreneurs find the answers to business-related questions.

Employers and employees who want information on labor-law rights and responsibilities can now turn to the Department of Labor's Web site, ELAWS (Employment Laws Assistance for Workers and Small Businesses) at http://www.dol.gov/elaws

The site is updated continuously with information on such topics as the following: Family Medical Leave Act, Office of Federal Contractors Compliance Program, Fair Labor Standards Act, Drug Free Workplace Act, the Pension Welfare Benefit Administration and others.

The Oklahoma Entrepreneur Portfolio offers 26 resources for start-up entrepreneurs to go to for licenses, permits, advice on marketing and research, or assistance finding financing and financial-management help.

This guide is part of a free three-book series published by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce's Business Development Division. The second book, Oklahoma Capital Review, briefly summarizes funding available in Oklahoma. The third book, Oklahoma Business Brief, details marketing and exporting opportunities, incentives available to businesses, and information on new-product development.

For copies of the booklets, call (405) 815-5146 or visit the state's Web site at http://www.odoc.state.ok.us

The New Jersey Commerce and Economic Growth Commission has released a third edition of Doing Business in New Jersey, which provides entrepreneurs with information on taxes, insurance, government assistance, funding programs, procurement opportunities, exporting and more.

The 96-page booklet costs $5 and is available through most Small Business Development Centers in New Jersey. For details, call (973) 353-5950.

Hottest Lists In Town

National - Suppose you were recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately held firms in your region. What could that do for your bottom line? Plenty, says Stephanie McAlaine, assistant director of the Wharton Small Business Development Center in Philadelphia.

Wharton's list of the top 100 of these companies was one of the first such lists when it was originally compiled in 1989. More than 550 different companies have appeared on its Philadelphia 100 list.

We've compiled our own list of the various "fast" lists generated nationwide by local business journals or small-business development centers. While there are no standard eligibility criteria, there is one common denominator: All include companies on the fast track. Some also include firms with the most revenue growth or restrict applications to firms that have been in business for at least three full years and earn at least $1 million.

Below is more information about the "Top" lists.

Area Sponsor Deadline

Atlanta Atlanta Business Chronicle April

Austin, TX Austin Business Journal July

Dallas Dallas Business Journal August

Denver Denver Business Journal March

Houston University of Houston SBDC June

Charlotte, NC Charlotte Business Journal July

Columbus, OH Business First of Columbus August

Hawaii Pacific Business News April

Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Business Journal May

Orlando, FL Orlando Business Journal June

Phoenix, AZ The Business Journal August

Philadelphia Wharton SBDC July

Pittsburgh Pittsburgh Business Times July

Portland, OR The Business Journal April

Raleigh, NC Triangle Business Journal July

Sacramento, CA Sacramento Business Journal April

San Francisco San Francisco Business Times August

San Jose, CA San Jose Business Journal July

Washington Puget Sound Business Journal August

Washington, DC Washington Business Journal May

Contact Sources

New Jersey Department of Commerce & Economic Growth Commission, (609) 777-0885, http://www.state.nj.us/commerce/dcedhome.ntc

U.S. Department of Labor, (202) 219-6001, ext. 137, herson-vaughn-karen@dol.gov