Tune In Or Miss Out

This story appears in the March 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Running a business doesn't have to be a dream--you can do it!" say the producers of Knowledge TV's cable series "You Inc.," who have recently created a two-part video series for start-ups. Launched last October, "Small Business, Big Dreams" just may be your $49.95 ticket to making your business a reality.

Each video in the series is supplemented with an in-depth workbook ($29.95) that defines legal and business terms, and offers helpful book titles, phone numbers and Web addresses.

Not just a how-to series, the program contains 25 testimonials from experts, including psychologists and lending officers. A variety of entrepreneurs offer input on how to get your business up and running.

To order the complete set or an individual video with corresponding workbook, call The Knowledge Store at (888) 7-KSTORE or visit http://www.knowledgestore.com

