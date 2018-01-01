Michelle Prather

Home, Cheap Home

Looking to hit young adult consumers where they live? Try their parents' houses.
¿Que Tal?

The Hispanic market keeps on buying, even when you throw a recession in its way.
Child Stars

Reaffirming the American way, kids are showing new entrepreneurial interest.
In the Bags

Hand-beaded accessories have treated Christiana Lapetina-Johnson almost as kindly as she treats her employees.
Ga-Ga for Google

Users are fans of the company's highly relevant searches. We're fans because Google is a dotcom that's making money.
Customs Dictates
Growth Strategies

Regardless of any increased security concerns, life goes on for importers and exporters.
Keep It Coming

Worried September 11 relief has busted the SBA's budget? Congress has you covered.
Solo Mission

Paul Stannard used to make software for other companies. When he turned 40, he decided to make the profits his own.
Bunny Money

Along with the May flowers, April showers bring a very profitable holiday season.
Fire Fight
Growth Strategies

U.S. workers are complaining about immigrant labor--this time, it's technology layoffs.
Laurel Touby

"Thirtysomething" founder of Mediabistro.com in New York City
Talk of the Town
Starting a Business

Think your city is too small to build a business in? How does population 650 sound?
European Theater
Growth Strategies

Entrepreneurship is finally getting the rave reviews it deserves across the pond.
No. 1 With Everything
Franchises

Make it a combo. Subway is going home with its 10th No. 1 franchise title.
Tragic Taste

When does showing your company's support cross the "downright tacky" line?
