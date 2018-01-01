Michelle Prather

Home, Cheap Home
Looking to hit young adult consumers where they live? Try their parents' houses.
¿Que Tal?
The Hispanic market keeps on buying, even when you throw a recession in its way.
Child Stars
Reaffirming the American way, kids are showing new entrepreneurial interest.
In the Bags
Hand-beaded accessories have treated Christiana Lapetina-Johnson almost as kindly as she treats her employees.
Ga-Ga for Google
Users are fans of the company's highly relevant searches. We're fans because Google is a dotcom that's making money.
Growth Strategies
Customs Dictates
Regardless of any increased security concerns, life goes on for importers and exporters.
Keep It Coming
Worried September 11 relief has busted the SBA's budget? Congress has you covered.
Solo Mission
Paul Stannard used to make software for other companies. When he turned 40, he decided to make the profits his own.
Bunny Money
Along with the May flowers, April showers bring a very profitable holiday season.
Growth Strategies
Fire Fight
U.S. workers are complaining about immigrant labor--this time, it's technology layoffs.
Laurel Touby
"Thirtysomething" founder of Mediabistro.com in New York City
Starting a Business
Talk of the Town
Think your city is too small to build a business in? How does population 650 sound?
Growth Strategies
European Theater
Entrepreneurship is finally getting the rave reviews it deserves across the pond.
Franchises
No. 1 With Everything
Make it a combo. Subway is going home with its 10th No. 1 franchise title.
Tragic Taste
When does showing your company's support cross the "downright tacky" line?