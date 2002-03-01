Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether consumers are celebrating the reaffirmation of faith orsimply the return of spring, Easter is essentially about the dawnof a better day. In light of the somber year they witnessed in2001, retail experts and entrepreneurs alike are looking forward tothis Easter being as popular as ever.

"[Easter] signals a new beginning," says AdrienneSobroza, product manager for Papel Giftware, A Cast Art Company.Deb Ratano, the company's director of marketing, says she seesthat new-beginning theme coming through in more and more familycelebrations each year. And because there's a long buildup tothe actual day, entrepreneurs can take advantage of the strongselling potential for a longer time span with Easter products thanthey can with a one-day event like Valentine's Day. That'sgood news for Papel Giftware. The Monroe Township, New Jersey-basedcompany distributes outdoor decorating and home décor itemssuch as table settings, frames and wind chimes featuringhand-painted pansies; an abundance of chick, bunny and angelfigurines and plush toys; and religious mementos, which all fitnicely into the Easter theme.