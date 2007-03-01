My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

E-Evidence

New rules govern your company's electronic files.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Under amendments to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure that took effect December 1, 2006, information stored electronically--including company e-mail--is subject to the same rules of discovery as other evidence.

What does this mean to you? When a business faces a lawsuit, lawyers from the other side can demand documents relevant to the case. And it's illegal to start shredding incriminating papers, which is called spoliation of evidence. What the new amendments clarify is that the party being sued must also turn over electronic information, and purging those files can count as spoliation.

The rules do, however, place time limits on information storage, and they allow companies to purge files routinely, as long as it's not done in bad faith. Here are some areas to consider.

  • Electronic document retention policy: Have a plan for how long and where e-mails and IMs are stored.
  • Information technology: Various companies offer programs to index every message produced so they can be retrieved quickly.
  • Training: Make sure employees understand that anything they write can be used against the company--and that deleted e-mail isn't really gone.
  • Monitoring e-mail: Tell employees that company e-mail is not private and that you have a right to monitor it to keep minor problems from becoming major ones.

Jane Easter Bahls is a writer in Rock Island, Illinois, specializing in business and legal topics.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It