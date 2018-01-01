Jane Easter Bahls

Fair Pay

Think interns mean free labor? Think again.
What Counts as Copyright Infringement?
Building a website? Don't get caught in a copyright mess.
Use Caution

Prevent liability hassles by eliminating hazards.
Babble On?

Is your English-only policy open for misinterpretation?
Danger Ahead

Entrepreneurs, don't let employees call and drive.
Achtung, Maybe
Does your product need a warning label?
E-Evidence
New rules govern your company's electronic files.
Could You Be Sued for Libel?
Know what you can and can't say on your company's blog.
Outside Job

Prepaid legal plans are a big help to smaller firms.
Creating a No-Spouse Rule
Can you keep spouses from working together?
Absent with Leave

When an employee needs to take a few months off
Zero Tolerance

Even nonemployees must be held accountable to the law.
Toppling Trolls

Patent trolls take a hit in a Supreme Court ruling.
That's <i>My</i> Lawyer

Is it OK to share a lawyer with a close competitor?
The Outsiders

How far does your workers' compensation stretch?
