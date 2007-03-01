My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Finance

A New Twist on Index Funds

A new twist on an old concept shakes up the index fund universe. With some research and observation, it could work for you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Index mutual funds are as simple as they are cheap, with returns that outpace a majority of the investing public every year. What's not to like?

Plenty, for those who consider themselves value players--investors who prefer out-of-favor sectors or beaten-down stocks. Because indexes like the S&P 500 are ranked by companies' market caps, index mutual funds tend to boost the weight of well-to-do companies and decrease that of struggling ones. Some say traditional index funds follow a de facto growth strategy rather than a value one. To rectify this, WisdomTree Investments and Research Affiliates launched twists on the index-fund concept with fundamental indexing. The idea is to peg an index to something other than stock prices. WisdomTree's Total Dividend Fund, for example, includes NYSE, Amex and Nasdaq global stocks that pay regular dividends. As an exchange-traded fund, it charges 0.28 percent in expenses--more than the 0.19 percent charged by a traditional indexer like Vanguard's Total Stock Market Index Fund, but less than the expenses of actively managed options.

WisdomTree promotes its fundamental indexing with ETFs (30 at last count) pegged to stocks within a particular sector that pay dividends. Research Affiliates works through pension funds or other firms. But its idea of using "financial, price-indifferent measures of company size to weight stocks in an index" will surely catch on.

Should you bite? If you own a Wilshire 5000 fund like Vanguard's Total Stock Market VIPERS Fund already, probably not. But for an S&P 500 fund or a sector-specific index, maybe. Do some research and watch how they perform.

Scott Bernard Nelson is a newspaper editor and freelance writer in Portland, Oregon.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Want Your Seed-Stage Startup to Be Fundable? Check These 4 Boxes.

Finance

How I Built $500 in Credit to $500,000

Finance

The 10 Most Reliable Ways to Fund a Startup