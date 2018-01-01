Scott Bernard Nelson

Finance
3 Financial Building Blocks
These financial planning basics will keep you on track for the future.
Growth Strategies
Doing Well By Doing Good
Giving money away can make financial sense, even for relatively young earners.
Number Crunchers
Online calculators help you play "what if" games with your finances.
Green Tech Grows Up
Is the grass getting greener for alternative energy investing?
One for All
When it comes to managing your money, you don't have to go it alone--social networking can help.
Between Peers
Could a new wave of social lending sites be a good place for your investment dollars?
Taking Stock
How will the economy affect your investments this year?
Escape the AMT Trap
The AMT is in limbo, but you don't have to be. Start planning now to avoid tax season surprises.
The Golden Rule
Recession worries? Look past the pot of gold and set your sights on commodities.
World View
As the dollar declines, set your sights on diversification.
Take Control
Your business's finances are in good shape--but what about your own?
Death Trap Ahead
Death bonds may sound like a good investment--but are they?
Is China a Stock Goldmine?
Olympics fever hits China--should your investments follow?
Written in the Polls
A crystal ball won't help you predict where the stock market is going, but the 2008 election may.
Wrap It Up
With a new rule that holds brokers to the same standards as financial planners, the wrap-account romance may be coming to an end.