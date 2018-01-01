Scott Bernard Nelson

3 Financial Building Blocks
Finance

These financial planning basics will keep you on track for the future.
2 min read
Doing Well By Doing Good
Growth Strategies

Giving money away can make financial sense, even for relatively young earners.
3 min read
Number Crunchers

Online calculators help you play "what if" games with your finances.
3 min read
Green Tech Grows Up

Is the grass getting greener for alternative energy investing?
3 min read
One for All

When it comes to managing your money, you don't have to go it alone--social networking can help.
3 min read
Between Peers

Could a new wave of social lending sites be a good place for your investment dollars?
3 min read
Taking Stock

How will the economy affect your investments this year?
3 min read
Escape the AMT Trap

The AMT is in limbo, but you don't have to be. Start planning now to avoid tax season surprises.
3 min read
The Golden Rule

Recession worries? Look past the pot of gold and set your sights on commodities.
3 min read
World View

As the dollar declines, set your sights on diversification.
3 min read
Take Control

Your business's finances are in good shape--but what about your own?
2 min read
Death Trap Ahead

Death bonds may sound like a good investment--but are they?
2 min read
Is China a Stock Goldmine?
Finance

Olympics fever hits China--should your investments follow?
3 min read
Written in the Polls

A crystal ball won't help you predict where the stock market is going, but the 2008 election may.
3 min read
Wrap It Up

With a new rule that holds brokers to the same standards as financial planners, the wrap-account romance may be coming to an end.
3 min read
