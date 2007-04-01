Total Access
How to get your product in front of celebrities.
This story appears in the April 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »Will George Clooney adore your hot product? Does Madonna need your new service? ContactAnyCelebrity.com gives you access to the contact info of more than 54,000 celebs from the worlds of screen, music, athletics, politics and more--as well as info for their agents, production companies, charities, managers and publicists, giving you the best avenues to get in touch with your target star. Best of all, you can try it out on the cheap: A week's trial subscription is just a buck, and then it's $19.97 per month, and you can cancel at any time. Because, you know, fame is fickle.