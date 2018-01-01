Gwen Moran

Meet the Fearless Female Franchisors Who are Living Their Dreams
Two franchisors who took big risks to bring their passions to life.
How These Entrepreneurs Bounced Back From Unfathomable Loss
Let the stories of these three franchise owners inspire you.
How Secondhand Clothing Gave This Woman a Second Chance
Rita Cortese risked everything for her Plato's Closet franchise.
How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses
A personal tragedy and an economic downturn hit David Ogburn hard, but he staged a comeback.
How This Entrepreneur Coped With Tragedy While Running a Business
Barry Foot turned his passion for cruises into his profession. Then he used his profession to honor his late wife.
Refinancing, Refined: Why This Company Is the 'TurboTax for Mortgages'
The archaic mortgage process gets a tech upgrade.
Jessica Alba's Honest Company Just Launched a Beauty Line
The expansion comes as the company faces allegations that it has been not-so-honest about its ingredients and product efficacy.
Are Wellness Programs Right for Your Company?
A look at the risks and ROI for employers.
How a Brick-and-Mortar Furniture Shop Struck Ecommerce Gold
The owner of a Missouri-based appliance and furniture store moved online and now has a national customer base.
3 Franchisees Who Tackled Adversity Reveal Their Secrets for Success
In their own words, these franchisees explain how they overcame difficult situations, including personal illness and a market downturn.
3 Women to Watch in the Franchising Sector
These executives have what it takes to run a run a network of businesses. If you don't know about them, you will.
How to Banish Holiday Stress
It's the busiest time of the year, follow these four ways to decompress now.
MBAs for Hire, By the Hour
A startup raises nearly $5 million to match companies with the well-educated consultants they need.
5 Factors in Setting the Right Salary
Balance is key in deciding the proper compensation for your team.
4 Ways to Beat the Summer Slump
Between summer vacations and the wanna-be-outside blues, summertime can be a productivity drag. Here are four ways to keep the summer slump at bay.
