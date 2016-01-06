How These Entrepreneurs Bounced Back From Unfathomable Loss Let the stories of these three franchise owners inspire you.

By Gwen Moran

This story appears in the January 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Shutterstock

Buying and running a successful franchise has many of the same demands as any other business. But the process becomes even more challenging when disaster strikes. Meet three franchisees who faced down the unthinkable and emerged stronger than ever.

1. How Secondhand Clothing Gave This Woman a Second Chance

Rita Cortese risked everything for her Plato's Closet franchise.

Rita Cortese
Image Credit: Illustration by Alexandra Compain-Tossier

2. How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses

A personal tragedy and an economic downturn hit David Ogburn hard, but he staged a comeback.

David Ogburn
Image Credit: Illustration by Alexandra Compain-Tossier

3. How This Entrepreneur Coped With Tragedy While Running a Business

Barry Foot turned his passion for cruises into his profession. Then he used his profession to honor his late wife.

Barry Foot
Image Credit: Illustrations by Alexandra Compain-Tossier
Gwen Moran

Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance

GWEN MORAN is a freelance writer and co-author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Business Plans (Alpha, 2010).

