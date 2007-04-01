It's All About You

Give yourself a boost by taking time to celebrate the most important aspect of your business: you.

April 1, 2007 3 min read

Children are used to being asked the question, "So what do you want to be when you grow up?" We inquire because we enjoy sharing in people's dreams for the future. However, we rarely take their answers seriously because we understand that goals change and mature just as we do.

As an entrepreneur, you know your end product is often different from what you originally envisioned. But the speed bumps you hit while pursuing your objectives can still make you apprehensive. To deal with this anxiety effectively, you need to give yourself a break.

Nurturing your positive attitude helps build your self-confidence and, in turn, your business. Treating yourself well raises your spirits and can generate amazing results. Conquer challenges you encounter and run a successful venture by following the same constructive advice you would offer your best friend.

1. Treat yourself with kindness and respect. When a friend is in trouble, we immediately think of ways to help them remain optimistic. Learn to take your own good counsel and treat yourself with civility. Give yourself time to rediscover your uniqueness and rejuvenate your ego so you remain connected to what is important to you.

2. Keep yourself physically strong. Nervous energy can make you feel less powerful than you really are. Whether it's a brisk walk or an aerobics class, make time for exercise. It benefits your brain, boosts your attitude and reduces your stress.

3. Remind yourself to enjoy the ever-evolving journey. When you reflect on your career, you remember the most inspirational and adventurous moments. When an obstacle appears, look beyond what you feel and tap into your intuition. Trust yourself. Flexibility in your thinking enables you to discover creative ways to maneuver forward.

4. Boost your confidence by taking action. When a friend needs help, we brainstorm for immediate actions they can take to improve their outlook. Dream up some unique ways to build your business. If there are choices to be made, pick something and act on it. If you don't complete everything you thought you would, don't stress about it. Moving forward on an idea, even slightly, increases your confidence and ability to conquer new challenges.

5. Develop connections with positive people. When working alone or as part of a small group, obstacles can appear bigger than they really are. Maintaining an optimistic attitude is your greatest asset because life will always throw you a few curveballs. Don't be afraid to share your concerns with your peers. Tapping into the knowledge and experience of others can help you define your real challenge and find a route past it. Productive personal relationships keep your mind-set upbeat and enable you to see possibilities rather than failures.

6. Celebrate the things that are going your way. Just as you compliment your friends on their success, kick-start your positive attitude by taking time to pat yourself on the back. Evaluate your day by closing your eyes and stating three positive things you have accomplished. Celebrate them. Recognizing your accomplishments, even small ones, gives you the energy to take on new responsibilities.

Treating yourself kindly enables you to work through challenges. It increases your faith in yourself and in your ability to overcome any obstacle. Be your own best friend, and make growing your business an enjoyable experience.

