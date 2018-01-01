Romanus Wolter

More From Romanus Wolter

Work-Life Balance: Achieve It
Entrepreneurs

Work-Life Balance: Achieve It

No matter how well you plan, there will be unforeseen roadblocks that must be resolved.
3 min read
Turn Rejection Into Momentum
Starting a Business

Turn Rejection Into Momentum

Don't allow the fear of rejection to stop you from taking risks.
3 min read
Ready, Set, Go For Your Dream
Starting a Business

Ready, Set, Go For Your Dream

Get out of your way with these 4 tips.
3 min read
Level the Playing Field
Ready for Anything

Level the Playing Field

Make sure people in positions of power value your experience and judgment.
2 min read
4 Ways to Expand Your Confidence
Growth Strategies

4 Ways to Expand Your Confidence

Confidence is a trait that must be nurtured by confronting fear.
3 min read
Time is on Your Side
Growth Strategies

Time is on Your Side

Use these 4 tips to kickstart your momentum.
3 min read
Building a Support Team
Starting a Business

Building a Support Team

Ensure that the people you work with have the skills necessary to expand your business.
3 min read
Don't Discount Naysayers
Ready for Anything

Don't Discount Naysayers

Nuggets of truth are almost always present in criticism. Use those to your advantage.
3 min read
Get Team-Focused
Starting a Business

Get Team-Focused

Let your employees, contractors and consultants know your success is their success.
3 min read
Time to Quit?
Starting a Business

Time to Quit?

It's not about starting over--it's about empowering yourself to keep going.
3 min read
Keep Up Appearances
Growth Strategies

Keep Up Appearances

The right attitude can mean the difference between failure and success.
3 min read
Sales On Your Side

Sales On Your Side

Maintain priority status among your sales partners, even if you're a small fish in a big pond.
3 min read
Manifest Destiny

Manifest Destiny

You may have it all planned out, but little surprises can bring big successes.
3 min read
Upgrade Your Attitude

Upgrade Your Attitude

Your outlook affects not only how successful you'll be at managing your business, but also how inspired others will be in supporting your efforts.
3 min read
Let's Get Critical

Let's Get Critical

Constructive feedback can be a big boost for your business.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.