Romanus Wolter

Entrepreneurs
Work-Life Balance: Achieve It
No matter how well you plan, there will be unforeseen roadblocks that must be resolved.
Starting a Business
Turn Rejection Into Momentum
Don't allow the fear of rejection to stop you from taking risks.
Starting a Business
Ready, Set, Go For Your Dream
Get out of your way with these 4 tips.
Ready for Anything
Level the Playing Field
Make sure people in positions of power value your experience and judgment.
Growth Strategies
4 Ways to Expand Your Confidence
Confidence is a trait that must be nurtured by confronting fear.
Growth Strategies
Time is on Your Side
Use these 4 tips to kickstart your momentum.
Starting a Business
Building a Support Team
Ensure that the people you work with have the skills necessary to expand your business.
Ready for Anything
Don't Discount Naysayers
Nuggets of truth are almost always present in criticism. Use those to your advantage.
Starting a Business
Get Team-Focused
Let your employees, contractors and consultants know your success is their success.
Starting a Business
Time to Quit?
It's not about starting over--it's about empowering yourself to keep going.
Growth Strategies
Keep Up Appearances
The right attitude can mean the difference between failure and success.
Sales On Your Side
Maintain priority status among your sales partners, even if you're a small fish in a big pond.
Manifest Destiny
You may have it all planned out, but little surprises can bring big successes.
Upgrade Your Attitude
Your outlook affects not only how successful you'll be at managing your business, but also how inspired others will be in supporting your efforts.
Let's Get Critical
Constructive feedback can be a big boost for your business.