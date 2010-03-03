Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As entrepreneurs, we often try to have it all. We want to have control over our destinies by operating our own businesses, and at the same time we want to create a fulfilling personal life with our family and friends. Discovering the correct balance between these two worlds is often an aspiring entrepreneur's biggest challenge.

Your friends and loved ones will all make demands on your time. They know you are working hard, but they also want you to take care of yourself and them. Begin the process of creating balance by agreeing to discover how to be accessible to all of them--while staying centered, sane and prosperous.

Release any guilt. Do not become caught in the vicious circle of trying to please everyone all of the time. Achieving a dream goal is not a clearly definable process. No matter how well you plan, there will be unforeseen roadblocks that must be resolved. Be true to yourself; release any guilt by informing those important to you about the issue and how you are working to resolve it.