My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cool Factor

One taste of gelato wasn't enough--so this entrepreneur bought the business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Deven Tanna decided to start a business, the natural choice would have been something that complemented his consulting background. But one day while he was at a mall with his wife, he saw Melt. The shop, which serves gelatos, crepes, coffee and smoothies, lures customers with its mouthwatering displays: mounds of colorful gelato decorated with fruit, candy and other toppings. Although he initially had no intention of opening a dessert franchise, Tanna was instantly hooked by the attractive and unique store display. "There's always a little bit of nervousness when you do something you aren't [familiar with]," says Tanna, 39. But he knew that all the things he loved as a Melt customer, he would love as a franchisee as well.

The first lesson Tanna learned as a franchisee is that success often requires sacrifice. When Melt offered him a location in a new mall in San Francisco, he jumped at the opportunity, moving away from his family in Los Angeles. He purchased the franchise with two college friends, Suhail Zain and Surinder Bhalla, 41 and 40, respectively. "I want to understand the business firsthand," says Tanna, who currently runs the store. "To learn from it, you've got to immerse yourself in it."

Being away from his family isn't Tanna's only challenge. The store opened last September--on the same day the mall opened--so his employees had to train in the midst of the busy season. And because his store was Melt's first in San Francisco, he had to find local distributors for produce and other items that wouldn't survive the trip from Melt's central distributor in Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, the store made six-figure sales in its first four months, so Tanna and his partners are ready for more challenges. They are opening a second location in San Jose, California, and hope to open a third location in Los Angeles.

Staying Afloat
These franchisees forged ahead, despite mother nature's plans.

West Jackson and Phil Holley wanted to buy a boat, but they couldn't agree on what type. Then they learned about Freedom Boat Club. Club members can reserve a variety of boats at any Freedom Boat Club location and experience the fun of owning a boat without the hassles of storage, maintenance, insurance and cleaning.

The pair wanted to join a club where Holley lived in Charleston, South Carolina, but one hadn't been established yet. So they took it upon themselves to open the Charleston Freedom Boat Club in September 2005. Mother Nature had other plans, however. Hurricane Katrina hit, followed closely by Hurricane Rita. With people's minds on everything but recreation, the business got off to a slow start.

They worked to overcome that by doubling their advertising budget. They used radio, print and direct-mail ads; attended boat and home shows; and held promotional and charity events. They even used the storms as a marketing ploy, pointing out that club members wouldn't have to worry about storm damage the way boat owners did.

Despite the slow start, Jackson, 41, and Holley, 42, recruited a record number of new members in their first year of business. In February 2006, they opened Jacksonville Freedom Boat Club in Florida, with partner Michael Moore, 28, who lives there. And with 2006 revenue of more than $1 million between the two locations, they have plans to open at least three more clubs.

What's New
Salon services for stationary seniors

Senior-care franchises aren't anything new, with the wide variety of services available to elders. But hairstylist Scott Fisher saw an area that still wasn't being served: self-image. He founded Paramount Home Beauty in 2004 to deliver salon and spa services to people restricted to their homes, hospitals and nursing facilities for medical reasons. And since Paramount started franchising last November, others have a chance to help homebound folks feel better about themselves, too.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.