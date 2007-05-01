My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Exchange Rate

Use barter to build your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Question: I just started my own web design firm and don't have much money left for anything else now that I've bought my new computer, printer and software. What tips do you have for making my company's dollars go further?

Answer: One way to conserve cash is to use barter to build your business--that is, swap the products and services your business produces for products and services offered by other companies that have what you need. Let's say you're looking for someone to help you contact local newspapers, TV stations and websites to pitch stories about you and your company. If you can find a publicist who needs to redesign his website, you may be able to convince him to waive all or part of his fee in return for helping him with HTML coding and programming. Likewise, media outlets such as newspapers and radio stations are often receptive to bartering advertising slots for products and services they need.

However, recognize that while barter may be a good deal for you now as a one-person business, it can become expensive once your company grows and you need to pay employees to help you fulfill your barter obligations. Also remember that barter transactions are taxable events and need to be recorded "on the books," just like any other sale. For example, if you ordinarily bill out your time at $100 an hour and you spend 10 hours redoing your publicist's website, you're going to have to report sales of $1,000, which is the fair market value of the job, explains Brad J. Taylor, a Springfield, New Jersey, CPA who works with small and closely held businesses.

Rosalind Resnick is the founder and CEO of Axxess Business Consulting, a New York City consulting firm that advises startups and small businesses. Reach her via her website at www.abcbizhelp.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.