Rosalind Resnick

Rosalind Resnick is a New York-based freelance writer, entrepreneur, investor and author of The Vest Pocket Consultant's Secrets of Small Business Success.

Five Simple Rules for Building a Blockbuster Brand
Starting a Business

The entrepreneurs behind Fresh cosmetics share the roadmap they followed in creating a successful brand from scratch.
5 min read
Hanky Panky: Building a Business on Empowering Women
Project Grow

How two friends created a multimillion-dollar lingerie business through the decades.
6 min read
Cheap Jack's Finds Decades-Long Success in Vintage Fashion
Starting a Business

How an old-school New York entrepreneur is still standing strong in the fickle fashion industry.
5 min read
Camera+: An Apps to Riches Story
Entrepreneurs

How Lisa Bettany went from struggling photographer to app evangelist.
5 min read
Finding a Niche in Aquariums for the Rich
Entrepreneurs

How New York entrepreneur Justin Muir built a lucrative and splashy business.
5 min read
A 'Kingpin' of Reinvention
Starting a Business

Tom Shannon's chain of bowling alleys breaks the suburb stereotype.
5 min read
Magnolia Bakery's Sweet Success
Starting a Business

How Steve Abrams built a fast-rising cupcake chain.
4 min read
MakerBot: Building a Cult Following for 3-D Printer Kits
Starting a Business

Crafting a business on creative do-it-yourselfers.
4 min read
Ten Steps to Thrive in 2011
Growth Strategies

Try these forward-thinking strategies to improve your business now.
12 min read
Audit Avoidance

Proper preparation and documentation can help you stay below the radar of IRS auditors.
4 min read
Small Marketing Changes With a Big Impact
Marketing

Try these seven low-cost ways to boost small-business sales.
5 min read
Enticing Credit Card Offer? Better Read the Fine Print
Finance

When it comes to credit card offers, you need to know a few things before accepting.
3 min read
Getting the Banks to Ante Up

A Debt-Free Philosophy
Finance

A Debt-Free Philosophy

An unmanageable load of personal debt can create a long-term nightmare. Here's a look at some smart methods for getting out from under it.
3 min read
Does It Pay to Cut Prices?

