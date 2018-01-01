Rosalind Resnick is a New York-based freelance writer, entrepreneur, investor and author of The Vest Pocket Consultant's Secrets of Small Business Success.
Starting a Business
Five Simple Rules for Building a Blockbuster Brand
The entrepreneurs behind Fresh cosmetics share the roadmap they followed in creating a successful brand from scratch.
Project Grow
Hanky Panky: Building a Business on Empowering Women
How two friends created a multimillion-dollar lingerie business through the decades.
Starting a Business
Cheap Jack's Finds Decades-Long Success in Vintage Fashion
How an old-school New York entrepreneur is still standing strong in the fickle fashion industry.
Entrepreneurs
Camera+: An Apps to Riches Story
How Lisa Bettany went from struggling photographer to app evangelist.
Entrepreneurs
Finding a Niche in Aquariums for the Rich
How New York entrepreneur Justin Muir built a lucrative and splashy business.
Starting a Business
A 'Kingpin' of Reinvention
Tom Shannon's chain of bowling alleys breaks the suburb stereotype.
Starting a Business
Magnolia Bakery's Sweet Success
How Steve Abrams built a fast-rising cupcake chain.
Starting a Business
MakerBot: Building a Cult Following for 3-D Printer Kits
Crafting a business on creative do-it-yourselfers.
Growth Strategies
Ten Steps to Thrive in 2011
Try these forward-thinking strategies to improve your business now.
Audit Avoidance
Proper preparation and documentation can help you stay below the radar of IRS auditors.
Marketing
Small Marketing Changes With a Big Impact
Try these seven low-cost ways to boost small-business sales.
Finance
Enticing Credit Card Offer? Better Read the Fine Print
When it comes to credit card offers, you need to know a few things before accepting.
Finance
A Debt-Free Philosophy
An unmanageable load of personal debt can create a long-term nightmare. Here's a look at some smart methods for getting out from under it.