My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Master Your Domain

Online marketing is key to business success. Here's how to get started.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the May 2007 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Are you an internet marketing novice? Chances are, with everything you're learning about starting your business, mastering the intricacies of online marketing has taken a back seat. But the internet plays an integral role in your marketing mix. Consider this your handy primer to getting started online.

Smart marketers use offline media, from commercials to billboards, to create intrigue and drive prospects to their websites, but the internet has become the place where customers find deeper information that moves them forward in the purchase process.

As you create your website, keep these tips in mind.

Your entire marketing campaign (both online and offline) will send visitors to your site. So it's essential to start with a domain name that immediately communicates what your business is about. Prospective visitors to DecorateToday.com or PerfectPuppy.com, for example, can guess what they'll find there.

While superstores prosper on the web by offering something for everyone, small-business websites excel by specializing. To differentiate your site from thousands of competitors and establish a competitive advantage, focus on a unique product or service, whether it's hard-to-find collectibles or free next-day delivery.

Keep your site easy to navigate and quick to load. Site visitors are viewing more pages per session and spending less time per page, so your design must be clean and user-friendly. Most major web hosts offer easy-to-use design wizards that let you create your own site using existing templates.

Visitors are looking for in-depth content and expect everything from maps to your company background and privacy policy. If you offer many products, include an on-site search engine so customers can find what they're looking for. And follow the three-click rule: Make no page more than three clicks from the main page.

Build your own in-house database of prospects and customers by putting a sign-up box on your main page linked to a longer registration form. Provide an incentive to register for ongoing e-mails, such as an e-newsletter or special discounts.

Give visitors a reason to return by continually adding new articles, products and sales incentives or by maintaining an interesting blog. If you have an e-commerce site, provide multiple ways to pay, real-time customer service, speedy checkout for repeat customers and an incentive to complete purchases, such as free shipping or a gift with purchase.

Customer acquisition and retention are key, and search engines and online directories will help you get new customers. As a startup business owner with a fairly new site, a paid search campaign guarantees your site will turn up at the top of results. Start by investing in a limited pay-per-click campaign on the top search engines, and carefully track your results.

Once you've built an in-house e-mail database, you can send e-mail to close prospects and win more sales from current customers. With low costs and speedy turnaround time, e-mail marketing to in-house lists is a superior customer-retention tool. And if you keep your content relevant and your customers engaged, you can e-mail often--even on a startup budget.

Contact marketing expert Kim T. Gordon, author of Maximum Marketing, Minimum Dollars: The Top 50 Ways to Grow Your Small Business, at www.smallbusinessnow.com. Her new e-book, Big Marketing Ideas for Small Budgets, is available at www.smallbizbooks.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.