Kim T. Gordon

Kim Gordon is the owner of National Marketing Federation and is a multifaceted marketing expert, speaker, author and media spokesperson. Her latest book is Maximum Marketing, Minimum Dollars.

Quiz: Test Your Marketing I.Q.
Quiz: Test Your Marketing I.Q.

Get up-to-speed fast on these 10 critical marketing facts and trends by taking our quick quiz, then reading the answers and in-depth explanations provided by our marketing expert.
How to Start a Cause-Marketing Campaign
How to Start a Cause-Marketing Campaign

Four ways to give back to the community, while boosting business.
Four Marketing Tips from Your Dog
Four Marketing Tips from Your Dog

Why Fido is starring in more ads and what it means for your business.
Seven Ways to Energize Sales
Seven Ways to Energize Sales

When revenue hits a rut, consider these tips to help you jump-start your sales.
How to Send the Right Message
How to Send the Right Message

Make over your brand using these smart tips.
Five Ways to Outshine the Competition
Five Ways to Outshine the Competition

Meet customers' needs in these critical areas to stand out from the crowd.
Make Live Events Part of Your Marketing
Make Live Events Part of Your Marketing

Face-to-face experiences can have a big impact on your business.
Marketers, Meet Your Future Customers
Marketers, Meet Your Future Customers

Young consumers and Latinos are fueling the economic recovery.
Customer Loyalty Brings Long-Term Sales
Customer Loyalty Brings Long-Term Sales

The newest insights into loyalty programs reveal the best ways to engage customers.
Marketing and Sales Must Work in Unison
Marketing and Sales Must Work in Unison

Follow these tips for creating promotional materials that work as hard as you do.
The Power to Change Communities
The Power to Change Communities

A cause marketing campaign can increase your businesses sales and drive good publicity.
Identify New Consumer Norms
Identify New Consumer Norms

The recession has changed how customers shop, possibly forever.
Treat the Media Like Your Best Customers
Treat the Media Like Your Best Customers

Learn what you can do to help them, and they'll return the favor.
Use Coupons to Lure Last-Minute Buyers
Use Coupons to Lure Last-Minute Buyers

Woo penny-pinching consumers and overcome slow sales with a great coupon offer.
Online Advertising Made Simple
Online Advertising Made Simple

Follow these essential tips for an online campaign that increases sales.
