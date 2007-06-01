Worth a Visit

With a lot of knowledge and a little money, one man made it his mission to help companies get site visitors.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Worth a Visit
Image credit: Michael Zwahlen / EyeEm / Getty Images
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

What: A search engine optimization company
Who: Scott Buresh of Medium Blue Multimedia Group LLC
Where: Atlanta
When: Started in 2000
Startup costs: $1,000

Scott Buresh, 36, was a musician who wanted to improve his search engine optimization to better market his band. Along the way, he learned so much about SEO that he decided to spin his existing web design firm, Medium Blue, into an SEO company. With $500 out-of-pocket and an equal investment from a former bandmate who has since left the company, he purchased a business license, paid his registration fees and set up a website.

The business started off in Buresh's home and stayed that way until 2002. "When you're living hand-to-mouth early in your business, it really forces you to evaluate everywhere your money's going," he says. If he had started with hundreds of thousands of dollars, he predicts his business would have flopped because he would have spent so much effort and money on hiring employees and creating an impressive office before he had a viable business plan.

Buresh's company may have started out as a full-service web design firm, but it truly found its niche helping companies increase visits to their websites from search engines. Buresh attributes his success to refusing to take on any debt and letting his prospective clients define his company's service offerings. In December 2006, PromotionWorld.com named Medium Blue the number-one SEO firm, and the company projects sales of $2.5 million for 2007.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Want to Start a Business? Ask Yourself Why.

Starting a Business

Why Your Next Startup Should Be Purpose-Driven

Starting a Business

How My Side Hustle Helped People Live Their Best Work Life