Emily Weisburg

101 Best Franchises to Run From Home

Make a living in your skivvies? Believe it.
1 min read
The 106 Best Franchises

If you're going to take the leap and invest in a franchise, you want to be part of one that's big and strong, right?
11 min read
Top 120 Restaurant Franchises

All the information you need to get started
7 min read
105 Fastest-Growing Franchises

Not all of the names may be familiar, but these franchise systems are growing and looking for franchisees.
1 min read
A League Of His Own

Brian Samilian took a swing at being a franchisee--and it's paying off.
2 min read
The Golden Years

Brad Cannon is finding fulfillment--and profits--through his senior-care franchise.
2 min read
Wing Span

From the Air Force to entrepreneurship, this franchisee is flying higher than ever.
2 min read
Coffee Talk

An entrepreneur brings something new to the place she calls home.
2 min read
What's New

You've seen them on TV. Now meet them in person.
1 min read
Spell It Out

Keeping up with web lingo has helped this entrepreneur launch an accessory empire.
2 min read
Diapers at the Disco

A place where kids and parents can have a good time? Nothing says fun better than disco dancin'.
2 min read
Digital Shape-up

Fitness gurus can now get customized training sessions delivered right to their door.
2 min read
Worth a Visit

With a lot of knowledge and a little money, one man made it his mission to help companies get site visitors.
2 min read
Pie in the Sky

This website owner is making authentic New York pizza available anywhere, anytime.
2 min read
In Writing

Take advantage of free publicity by playing your PR cards right.
2 min read
