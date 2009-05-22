📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

101 Best Franchises to Run From Home Make a living in your skivvies? Believe it.

By Emily Weisburg

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Laid off? Looking for a new kind of challenge? A homebased franchise might be in your future. The opportunities listed here provide a proven business model, and there's no need to worry about real estate costs--whether you want to offer pet services or start an advertising business. And even better, most of the following run-from-home franchises can be purchased for less than $50,000.

The top 101 homebased franchises are listed by their 2009 Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® rank. This listing is not intended to endorse any particular franchise; it's just meant to give you a push in the right direction. You should only purchase a franchise after carefully reading the Franchise Disclosure Document, contacting current and former franchisees, and talking to a lawyer and an accountant. For more, go to entrepreneur.com/franzone/guide.

Listing compiled by Tracy Stapp

Click here for the 2009 Home-Based Franchise listing

