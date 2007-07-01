My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Get Your Kicks

Mixed martial arts gyms are where the action is.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In the movie Say Anything, Lloyd Dobler proclaims that kickboxing is "the sport of the future." If Dobler had packaged kickboxing with wrestling, jiujitsu, boxing and judo, he would have been more accurate. The combination of these fighting disciplines has evolved into the sport of mixed martial arts, or MMA.

Most people recognize MMA by its brand name: Ultimate Fighting Championship. In addition to pay-per-view events, the UFC hosts live fights and a reality show on Spike TV. Over the past year alone, UFC shows on Spike regularly outdrew NBA games on network TV--and even bested a Major League Baseball playoff game.

In 2006, Wrestling Observer reported that the UFC raked in over $200 million in pay-per-view revenue--the most any promotion, including boxing, has ever grossed in a single year.

That's great news for people like Karen Santaniello and her husband, James. James was in construction and Karen in real estate when they jumped into the growing MMA mix. In 2004, James' construction company was about to tear down the studio where he trained in jiujitsu. The Brazilian jiujitsu instructor Juliano Prado, 34, and Colin Oyama, a 34-year-old MMA instructor at a neighboring gym, proposed a partnership with the Santaniellos to open a new facility. Within three months, the four partners opened No Limits, a 15,000-square-foot MMA gym in Irvine, California.

By the end of 2006, No Limits had outgrown its facility, moved to a 26,000-square-foot building and taken on another partner, Ben Kane. Today, No Limits has roughly 1,000 members, projects 2007 sales of $1.8 million and holds claim to the largest MMA facility in North America.

"We don't just stick [clients] on a treadmill," says Karen. "They are being taught by instructors who are very capable." Capable, indeed--their instructors have trained MMA stars Randy Couture, Dan Henderson and Tito Ortiz, as well as Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Rulon Gardner.

Even entrepreneurs without a direct MMA product or service are tapping the market. Todd Greene, founder of HeadBlade, a Culver City, California-based business that makes head-shaving razors and other head-care products, began advertising on UFC ring posts in 2004. At the time, his business was making less than $1 million. "I knew this was going to be a mainstream sport," says Greene, 40. Today, HeadBlade continues to advertise with the UFC and other MMA organizations and has seen revenue spike to almost $10 million.

The UFC is currently in negotiations with HBO. MMA--sport of the future? Even Lloyd Dobler would agree.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset