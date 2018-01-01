Steve Cooper

Technology
A Mobile Future
The new technology of smartphones offers huge potential for entrepreneurs.
Pocket Full of Widgets
Widgets go mobile--with companies vying for a chunk of the change.
Get Your Kicks
Mixed martial arts gyms are where the action is.
Starting a Business
Meet UFC President Dana White
Dana White shares his business insight on how he raised a pay-per-view spectacle from the dead and made it the hottest combat sport in the world.
Bite Into an iPhone
Apple's foray into cell phones could make you drool.
A Need for Speed
There's plenty of opportunity in the multibillion-dollar NASCAR scene.
Help Wanted?
Check out these resources that any startup can use.
For Your Information
Small But Mighty
Review of the hottest tech products.
The Hot List
Now that we've uncovered the most popular business trends for 2007, it's up to you to strike while they're hot.
Helpful Sites for Your Biz
You've got business issues? We've got websites that can help.
Growth Strategies
Winning the R&D Game
Are you trying to develop the next big thing? Enlist help from bright minds outside your company by throwing in a prize.
Bird's-Eye View
Make maps a part of your marketing plan.