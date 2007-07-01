Flexible Hours

A staffing agency finds its niche pairing moms and others with jobs that match their schedules.

Stephanie Sloim spent almost two years trying to start a business after she moved to Boulder, Colorado, in 2005. Though she had owned businesses before, finding one that would also allow her to spend time with her kids proved to be too much of a challenge, so she decided to find part-time work. But when Sloim discovered 10 til 2, a part-time staffing agency, she realized she didn't have to settle: Last October, Sloim became one of the company's first franchisees.

For Sloim, the biggest hurdle is that 10 til 2 is a new franchise competing against bigger, older staffing agencies. But 10 til 2's niche is pairing small businesses that need extra help and mothers who want to work and be home when their children are.

Using 10 til 2's database, Sloim identifies good candidates for employers and talks to each prospective employee before sending over a resume. One client was such a great match that her employer created a new position to keep her on after her four-week job ended.

As for Sloim, 38, she's found the perfect match in 10 til 2. "It's full time, but it's not 9 to 5," she says. She can work at soccer practice or while her kids are sleeping and still make four-figure revenue each month.