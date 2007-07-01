My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Flexible Hours

A staffing agency finds its niche pairing moms and others with jobs that match their schedules.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Stephanie Sloim spent almost two years trying to start a business after she moved to Boulder, Colorado, in 2005. Though she had owned businesses before, finding one that would also allow her to spend time with her kids proved to be too much of a challenge, so she decided to find part-time work. But when Sloim discovered 10 til 2, a part-time staffing agency, she realized she didn't have to settle: Last October, Sloim became one of the company's first franchisees.

For Sloim, the biggest hurdle is that 10 til 2 is a new franchise competing against bigger, older staffing agencies. But 10 til 2's niche is pairing small businesses that need extra help and mothers who want to work and be home when their children are.

Using 10 til 2's database, Sloim identifies good candidates for employers and talks to each prospective employee before sending over a resume. One client was such a great match that her employer created a new position to keep her on after her four-week job ended.

As for Sloim, 38, she's found the perfect match in 10 til 2. "It's full time, but it's not 9 to 5," she says. She can work at soccer practice or while her kids are sleeping and still make four-figure revenue each month.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset